IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till 22 April. Details here

IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till 22 April. Details here1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
As the heatwave intensified in the national capital, IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6°C, six notches above the season's average
The IMD has predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in the national capital Delhi till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on 19 April and 20 April.
As the heatwave intensified in national capital Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average. With record seven days of heatwave, it is also considered to be one of the warmest April in Delhi.
However, the IMD has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.
This remains the highest temperature of the season as Delhi also recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius on 11 April, according to IMD.
The minimum temperature of the national capital settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Delhi's humidity oscillated between 31% and 17%, IMD said.
"Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.
The weather office has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 6 pm was 324, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
