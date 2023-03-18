IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till March 20, check full weather forecast2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Apart from Delhi, IMD has also predicted light rainfall for other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka till March 20.
Delhi residents woke up to a brief spell of light rain and cloudy skies on Saturday morning as the temperature also dropped slightly to 21 degrees Celcius today. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20, in the national capital.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×