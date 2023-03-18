Delhi residents woke up to a brief spell of light rain and cloudy skies on Saturday morning as the temperature also dropped slightly to 21 degrees Celcius today. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20, in the national capital.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar)," the Regional Met Centre New Delhi tweeted.

"Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Take a look at rainfall visuals from India Gate,

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

However, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had logged a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, five notches more than normal and the highest this year so far. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

IMD predicts light rainfall for other Indian states

The weather office has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in many Indian states between 16th and 20th March. The states include Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

In addition, the weather department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan between 17th and 19th March.

The weather forecasters have predicted a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over North-West India, East India, and Central and West India in the subsequent three days.

It has also predicted isolated hailstorm activity for Uttarakhand during 15th-19th March, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh on 17th March, and over north Rajasthan from 17th-19th March.