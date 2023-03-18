IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till March 20, check full weather forecast

Apart from Delhi, IMD has also predicted light rainfall for other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka till March 20.
Delhi residents woke up to a brief spell of light rain and cloudy skies on Saturday morning as the temperature also dropped slightly to 21 degrees Celcius today. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20, in the national capital.
“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar)," the Regional Met Centre New Delhi tweeted.
"Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.
Take a look at rainfall visuals from India Gate,
However, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had logged a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, five notches more than normal and the highest this year so far. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
IMD predicts light rainfall for other Indian states
The weather office has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in many Indian states between 16th and 20th March. The states include Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
In addition, the weather department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan between 17th and 19th March.