The India Meteorological Department has issued a new rainfall alert on Sunday in which it said that light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi . As per the IMD tweets, Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI), Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Narela, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam areas will witness light rain on Sunday.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has also predicted, "thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Sunday and Monday (October 17 and October 18) as a result of western disturbance interaction with low-level easterlies".

Cloud drifting towards west Uttar Pradesh and southeast Haryana from the Low-Pressure area over Telangana has started on Sunday, as per the IMD.

Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th & 18th as a result of WD interaction with low level easterlies.



Kerala

Further, the weather monitoring agency said that intense rainfall activity over Kerala will reduce 'significantly' from today, October 17. However, IMD has issued a red and orange alert in the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts of Kerala.

An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

One person died in Thodupuzha, Idukki district of Kerala due to heavy rains. Twelve people are missing due to rains in the state.

Additionally, the devotees have been asked to from visiting Sabarimala Temple for the next two days because of heavy rainfall in Kerala.

Not just Kerala, other south Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana also witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana

In Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, heavy rainfall caused flooding. Moreover, plenty of low-lying areas in Hyderabad were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and other districts from Saturday night till Sunday morning. Also, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and other districts during the same period.

Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in four divisions and as many districts of Madhya Pradesh. "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes as well as rain or thundershowers might occur at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, and Shahdol divisions," the IMD said.

GD Mishra, the senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said a low-pressure area was lying north of coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and this was bringing moisture to MP and causing rains in different parts.

Odisha

IMD Bhubaneshwar has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for several places in Odisha till October 19 due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall at few places with lightning accompanied with thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall at several places in the state, H R Biswas, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar said

