IMD predicts light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in these states1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in a number of states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in many Indian states between 16th and 19th March. It has also predicted some isolated hailstorm activity over some states.
