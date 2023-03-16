The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in many Indian states between 16th and 19th March. It has also predicted some isolated hailstorm activity over some states.

The states where rainfall is predicted between 16th and 19th March include Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

In addition, the weather department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between 17th and 19th March.

The IMD has also predicted an isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 16th and 17th March. While isolated hailstorm activity has been predicted for Uttarakhand during 15th-19th March, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh on 17th March, and over north Rajasthan during 17th-19th March.

The weather forecasters have predicted a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over North-West India, East India and Central and West India in the subsequent three days.

Full IMD rainfall forecast