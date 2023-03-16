IMD predicts light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in these states

The IMD has also predicted an isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 16th and 17th March. While isolated hailstorm activity has been predicted for Uttarakhand during 15th-19th March, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh on 17th March, and over north Rajasthan during 17th-19th March.