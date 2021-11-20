The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Friday will gradually weaken. Such a weather system is most likely to cause 'heavy' to ‘very heavy rainfall’ in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Besides due to the low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda&Yadadri Bhongiri, K Nagarathna, an IMD official said.

"Depression over the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest wards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai on November 19. It then moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a 'Well Marked Low-Pressure Area' over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further gradually during the next 24 hours," the weather agency said in a statement.

IMD forecast and warning:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka and heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in all districts of the state. The weather forecasting agency has issued yellow alert Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Koppal districts of the region for Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

In the South Interior Karnataka sub-division, a yellow alert has been issued for Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, and Shivamogga districts for Saturday and for Bellary, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan and Shivamogga districts for Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

In Telangana, heavy rains are likely over districts like Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Suryapet, and Khammam.

As per Dr Nagarathna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfalls is also likely at various places in districts in the South, East, and North-East of the state. "Rainfall is thereafter expected to decrease in Telangana state and during the next 24 hours, Hyderabad city will receive very light to light rains at various places," she added.

The Weather department also predicted that strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts today, November 20.

Kerala prohibits pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple due to rain alert

In the wake of continuous rainfall in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the officials have prohibited pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Saturday.

Pilgrims who have booked a slot via the virtual queue system will be given an opportunity for "darshan" in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive, the district collector said.

