IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in these states over the weekend

"Depression over the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest wards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai on November 19. It then moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a 'Well Marked Low-Pressure Area' over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further gradually during the next 24 hours," the weather agency said in a statement.

