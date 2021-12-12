The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over parts of southeast peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south interior Karnataka as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the course of next three to four days.

Further, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over parts of Arunachal Pradesh during December 15 to December 16 and Lakshadweep during December 14 to December 15.

Light to moderate rainfall, snowfall at isolated places is also likely over Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during December 14 to December 16.

IMD press release stated, “dry weather very likely over most parts of the country except southeast peninsular India, islands and Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 4-5 days."

“Minimum Temperatures in the range of 5-9°C over many parts of plains of northwestIndia during next 4-5 days. Minimum Temperatures are in the range of 5-9°C in most parts of Punjab and Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi; many parts of Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh; and in some parts ofEast Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh," it said.

Additionally, gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of East India during is expected in the next two days, while no significant change thereafter. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures over rest of the country during next three to four days.

“Dense fog in morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over east Arunachal Pradesh, Assam& Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 24 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, the Safdurjung observatory recorded minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency, in its daily bulletin, said that partly cloudly sky and mist will prevail in the capital city today. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius today.

The national capital recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday with the temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. An official of the weather agency told ANI, "Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital marginally improved and moved to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

