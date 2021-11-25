Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains over 12 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours. Meanwhile, the weather agency earlier this week had issued an orange alert for the state for today and tomorrow noting that ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ are likely in the region.

The southern Indian state have been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last couple of weeks.

Rainfall expected in these region:

The weather agency said, "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal in the next 3 hours."

IMD earlier this week had issued a yellow alert in the state till November 26, Friday. It said on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26. The agency has issued 'orange' alert warning for November 25 and 26.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels, it had added.

