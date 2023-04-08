IMD predicts light to moderate rains, thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra. See full forecast here3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:21 AM IST
Earlier, IMD had also predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.
The India Meteorological Department Mumbai has predicted light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours.
