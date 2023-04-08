The India Meteorological Department Mumbai has predicted light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.

As per FPJ report, IMD has also predicted thunder activity, lightning with light to moderate rain in parts of the Pune district till 8 April.

Earlier, IMD predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours and the remaining parts of the state remained dry. Also, the weather will be clear in the next 24 hours though there is a possibility of light drizzle in Betul and Chhindwara districts of the state," said senior meteorologist Narendra Meshram, IMD Bhopal.

Also Read: ‘Unseasonal rains are not because of climate change’

Further, according to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours.

A report by Kerala Kaumudi has also stated that possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely in Kerala. Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala are likely to experience rain and strong winds till Monday.

The weather office has also predicted that isolated heatwave conditions is likely over parts of northwest and east India between 13 and 19 April.

“Now, northwest India and most parts of central India are seeing dry conditions. The thunderstorms have stopped and we are not expecting any Western Disturbance. Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week," Hindustan Times has quotes IMD scientist Naresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, speaking of rainfall in Maharashtra, crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of ₹84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation to 1.22 lakh farmers, news agency PTI has reported citing an official.

Quoting figures from the crop loss assessment survey carried out by the state government, he said Nanded saw the maximum loss with crops getting damaged on 21,579.50 hectares and affecting 36,543 farmers. "In Aurangabad, crops were destroyed on 13,535.07 hectares and 35,015 farmers were affected. In Latur, damage was on 10,367.83 hectares affecting 22,565 farmers," he said.

The official said the compensation needed to be paid in Nanded was ₹30.52 crore, ₹22.17 crore in Aurangabad, ₹10.56 crore in Latur, ₹3.67 crore in Jalna, ₹4.37 crore in Parbhani, ₹6.04 crore in Hingol, ₹5.99 crore in Beed and ₹1.39 crore in Osmanabad.

(With inputs from ANI)