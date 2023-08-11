The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted moderate and scattered rainfall for various states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, etc., for the next five days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level is north of its normal position, it is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of the Himalayas during the week. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northwest Bihar in lower tropospheric levels," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

On the other hand, most other regions of the country are anticipated to have reduced rainfall activity during the upcoming week. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted in the northwest region of India.

Check region-wise weather forecast here

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th August and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during 10th-14th; Punjab, Haryana on 10th & 13th; West Uttar Pradesh and Jammu on 10th August, 2023. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from 10th-13th August. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest parts of northwest India during the week.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1st half of the week and with isolated heavy falls during 2nd half of the week.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over northern parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from 10th-16th August and Gangetic West Bengal on 12th August. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over northern parts of Bihar from the 10th-13th and over Sikkim on the 11th and 12th of August. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the rest parts of northwest India during the week.

Central, West, and South Peninsular India: Subdued rainfall activity likely over these regions with light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over these regions during the week.