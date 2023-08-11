IMD predicts moderate rainfall in THESE states for next five days. Check full weather forecast here1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
IMD predicts moderate and scattered rainfall in various states for the next five days, with reduced rainfall in other regions.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted moderate and scattered rainfall for various states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, etc., for the next five days.
