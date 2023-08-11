Check region-wise weather forecast here

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th August and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during 10th-14th; Punjab, Haryana on 10th & 13th; West Uttar Pradesh and Jammu on 10th August, 2023. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from 10th-13th August. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest parts of northwest India during the week.