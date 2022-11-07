The Indian Metrological Department on Monday predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 9 November.
The Indian Metrological Department on Monday predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 9 November.
As Autumn gives way to the winter chill in the air, causing a slight dip in temperatures, the weather department has informed that several areas on the Himalayan ranges is likely to receive snowfall. These areas include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.
As Autumn gives way to the winter chill in the air, causing a slight dip in temperatures, the weather department has informed that several areas on the Himalayan ranges is likely to receive snowfall. These areas include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.
The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10.
The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10.
The weather agency also warned that a Low Pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.
The weather agency also warned that a Low Pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.
A 'yellow alert', meaning keep affected areas should keep a watch out, remains for the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
A 'yellow alert', meaning keep affected areas should keep a watch out, remains for the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
See IMD update on Twitter here
See IMD update on Twitter here
Snowfall prediction
Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh today, 7 November, and from 9-10 November.
Snowfall prediction
Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh today, 7 November, and from 9-10 November.
Moderate rainfall or snowfall is also likely to occur over Uttarakhand on 7 November and during 9-10 November.
Moderate rainfall or snowfall is also likely to occur over Uttarakhand on 7 November and during 9-10 November.
In the early hours of Sunday, higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were hit by moderate rains. Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall.
In the early hours of Sunday, higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were hit by moderate rains. Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall.
Rainfall prediction
-Light rainfall or drizzle is very likely to occur over north Punjab and north Haryana during 9-10 November and over north Rajasthan on 8 November
Rainfall prediction
-Light rainfall or drizzle is very likely to occur over north Punjab and north Haryana during 9-10 November and over north Rajasthan on 8 November
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and south Andhra Pradesh from 11 November
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and south Andhra Pradesh from 11 November
-The weather agency also predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 11 November
-The weather agency also predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 11 November
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls have also been predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 7 and 8 November
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls have also been predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 7 and 8 November
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.