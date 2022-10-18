IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in several states for three days

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighborhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by 22 morning over Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal subsequently," the IMD said in a weather update.