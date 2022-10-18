IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in several states for three days

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in several states for three days1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- The Indian Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several states during 18 to 21 October
Due to a cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighborhood, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfalls in several states of India during 18-21 October.
Due to a cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighborhood, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfalls in several states of India during 18-21 October.
The weather department has predicted widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweeep during 18 to 21 October.
The weather department has predicted widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweeep during 18 to 21 October.
IMD also predicted isolated rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region over next three days while dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest and Central India.
IMD also predicted isolated rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region over next three days while dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest and Central India.
The weather department also informed that in the next 48 hours the Southwest monsoon will withdraw from more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, Jharkhand, parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal.
The weather department also informed that in the next 48 hours the Southwest monsoon will withdraw from more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, Jharkhand, parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighborhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by 22 morning over Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal subsequently," the IMD said in a weather update.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighborhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by 22 morning over Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal subsequently," the IMD said in a weather update.
Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, stated that while the depression is expected to become well-defined and turn into a storm, no predictions on the system's intensity or path are being made.
Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, stated that while the depression is expected to become well-defined and turn into a storm, no predictions on the system's intensity or path are being made.
"We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.
"We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.
In light of the forecast, the Odisha government cancelled employee leaves from October 23 to October 25. The state has also issued an alert to its coastal districts.
In light of the forecast, the Odisha government cancelled employee leaves from October 23 to October 25. The state has also issued an alert to its coastal districts.