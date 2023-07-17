Nearly half of India will experience heavy downpour in the next five days. States like Himaachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, will be drenched in heavy rainfall in the next five days, said IMD in its latest weather forecast bulletin.

The Indian Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall over central and adjoining eastern India in the next five days. Rainfall will increase over the west coast, while heavy rainfall will continue over parts of northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for at least two more days.

Himachal and Uttarakhand to witness heavy rainfall today

The IMD has also issued orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkhand for 16 and 17 July.

“There is a possibility of more rainfall in Uttarakhand on July 16 and 17. For today, a red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts and an orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts. There will be a slight reduction in rainfall on July 18," Vikram Singh, Director, Meteorological Department, Dehradun told ANI on Sunday.

IMD rainfall forecast for Monday

-IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal PRadesh, Uttarkhand, and East Uttar Pradesh for next two days, Haryana-Chandigarh today, and West Uttar Pradesh adn East Rajasthan for next four days, over West Rajasthan on 18th and 19th July, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 20th July.

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan.

-Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in some parts over Odisha, Andraman and Nicobar Islands. Heavy to very heavy downpour in parts of Jharjhand and Odisha.

- Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely to continue over Bihar and West Bengal and Sikkim in next twenty four hours.

-Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolate heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 16th-18th; West Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 16th & 18th; over Chhattisgarh on 16th & 17th July.

-On Monday, Goa and Konkkan area along with central Maharashtra can witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

-In Northeast India, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is likely in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, etc in next five days.

-On Monday, there will be episodes of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

-Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to coastal Karntaka, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe. Interior Karnataka on 19th and 20th July.