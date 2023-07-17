IMD predicts more rain in next five days. These states to receive heavy downpour today2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Nearly half of India will experience heavy downpour in the next five days. States like Himaachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, will be drenched in heavy rainfall in the next five days, said IMD in its latest weather forecast bulletin.
