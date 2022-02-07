Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More rains are expected in some states for the next couple of days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in its bulletin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 8 February, the weather agency tweeted.

Moreover, severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Check full forecast here:

Rainfall warning Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning are expected over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) tomorrow and the day after.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 9 February.

Isolated hailstorm likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 9 February.

Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February Cold day warning Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; cold day over West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter

Dense fog alert Dense Fog Conditions very likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 9 February.

