Moreover, severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Check full forecast here:
Rainfall warning
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning are expected over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) tomorrow and the day after.
Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 9 February.
Isolated hailstorm likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 9 February.
Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February
Cold day warning
Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; cold day over West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter
Dense fog alert
Dense Fog Conditions very likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 9 February.
