Home / News / India /  IMD predicts more rains in these states from Tuesday; cold day conditions in UP. Full forecast

IMD predicts more rains in these states from Tuesday; cold day conditions in UP. Full forecast

Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Livemint

  • A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 8 February, IMD said

More rains are expected in some states for the next couple of days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in its bulletin. 

A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 8 February, the weather agency tweeted. 

Moreover, severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Check full forecast here:  

Rainfall warning 

  • Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning are expected over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) tomorrow and the day after.
  • Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 9 February. 
  • Isolated hailstorm likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 9 February.
  • Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February

Cold day warning

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; cold day over West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter

Dense fog alert

Dense Fog Conditions very likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 9 February.

