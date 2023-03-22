IMD predicts new spell of hailstorms, rainfall from Thursday

IMD predicts new spell of hailstorms, rainfall from Thursday2 min read . 11:59 AM IST
Additionally, the IMD has also predicted this weather activity to extend to central and adjoining eastern India from March 24 to 25.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast that a new spell of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and rainfall activity is expected to occur over northwest India from March 23 to 25.
Additionally, the IMD has also predicted this weather activity to extend to central and adjoining eastern India from March 24 to 25.
“Convective clouds develop when there is heating. During February we saw temperatures that are over 5 to 6 degrees C above normal over most parts. The soil was very dry and hot which creates a triggering mechanism. Over the head Bay of Bengal and Central Arabian Sea, two anti-cyclones formed, which brought in a lot of moisture. Plus, other low-level cyclonic circulations formed and a western disturbance also impacted the Western Himalayas," explained M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.
Since March 16, thunderstorms and hailstorms have been affecting various parts of the country, leaving people confused and farmers worried. This weather pattern follows a record heat wave that occurred in February, creating a warm land surface that, according to meteorologists, is linked to the onset of pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity.
“But one of the main factors in triggering widespread hailstorms in many parts of the country are upper level westerly winds blowing at 120 kmph and penetrating up to Peninsular India. These colder winds brought down the freezing level so it started to rain in the form of ice which is hail," added Mohapatra.
On Tuesday, IMD issued a forecast stating that a new active western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from March 23, in addition to the synoptic features that were already present.
“There are western disturbances, there is an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan, a trough extending from northwest Rajasthan to interior Karnataka, all at the same time. The entire country is seeing thunderstorm and rainfall activity," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, of climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather. He added that between March 23 and 25, thunder activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh.
