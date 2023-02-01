IMD predicts 'normal rainfall' in northwest India in February
Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India.
Northwest India is expected to witness "normal rainfall" in February while coldwave days in the region are less likely, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
