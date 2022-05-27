IMD predicts onset of monsoon in this area within next 2-3 days. Forecast here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives an adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area, said IMD.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives an adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area, said IMD.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.
As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.
Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 2-3 days. Further conditions are also favourable for advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period.
Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 2-3 days. Further conditions are also favourable for advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period.
Rainfall predictions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainfall predictions
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on 30 and 31 May, over Assam-Meghalaya from 27-31 May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 27, 30 and 31 May
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on 30 and 31 May, over Assam-Meghalaya from 27-31 May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 27, 30 and 31 May
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 27 and 29 and over Tamil Nadu on 27 May
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 27 and 29 and over Tamil Nadu on 27 May
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during next 4 days
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during next 4 days
-Rainfall activity to prevail over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Rainfall activity to prevail over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Hailstorm likely over Uttarakhand on 27 and 28 May
-Hailstorm likely over Uttarakhand on 27 and 28 May
Wind predictions
Wind predictions
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan on 28 May
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan on 28 May
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days, over Southeast Arabian Sea on 27th and Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area on 29 and 30 and over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Gujarat coast during 27-29 May
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days, over Southeast Arabian Sea on 27th and Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area on 29 and 30 and over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Gujarat coast during 27-29 May