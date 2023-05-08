The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning predicting that a cyclonic circulation would become stronger and transform into a depression in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas, reaching up to the middle tropospheric level around May 9th.

In a tweet, IMD said, “LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm."

Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB lay over southeast BoB & adjn South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of 7th May. LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm pic.twitter.com/ewICcr7kpC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2023

The IMD stated, "The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists and now tilts southwestwards."

"The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood now lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and extends upto middle tropospheric level," an official statement said.

The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards. It has also suggested that regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 8 and 12 May.

Meanwhile, The IMD on Sunday warned of cyclonic storm, depression, very heavy rainfall activity from 8 May till 12 May in several parts of India.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, held a meeting with senior government officials on May 3 to discuss the potential cyclonic situation arising from a low-pressure system in the South Bay of Bengal.

He instructed the administration to remain prepared and directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews of the situation.

The Special Relief Commissioner was also directed to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with all departments, according to an official statement.