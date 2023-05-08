IMD predicts possible depression in Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea by May 91 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:45 AM IST
The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning predicting that a cyclonic circulation would become stronger and transform into a depression in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas, reaching up to the middle tropospheric level around May 9th.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×