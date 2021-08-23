Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IMD predicts rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi, UP

IMD predicts rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi, UP

Premium
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on 23rd August
1 min read . 07:58 AM IST Livemint

Moerate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora," the IMD said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora," the IMD said.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath, and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.

"Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath, and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!