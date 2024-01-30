IMD predicts rain and snowfall in Himachal; issues orange alert for next 48 hours
The India Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.
