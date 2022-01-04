IMD predicts rain in Delhi for next 5 days. Check state-wise weather forecast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms is likely to occur in national capital Delhi this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made this prediction. According to the IMD weather updates, rain would occur in Delhi from January 5, Wednesday to January 9, Sunday. During this period, the minimum temperature will rise, but the day temperature will fall and the air quality will also improve due to stronger easterly winds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms is likely to occur in national capital Delhi this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made this prediction. According to the IMD weather updates, rain would occur in Delhi from January 5, Wednesday to January 9, Sunday. During this period, the minimum temperature will rise, but the day temperature will fall and the air quality will also improve due to stronger easterly winds.

"High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that is expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km," the IMD said in a statement. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that is expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km," the IMD said in a statement. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The IMD said that two consecutive western disturbances (From January 3-5) and( January 6-9) would affect Northwest and adjoining central India during the next seven days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD said that two consecutive western disturbances (From January 3-5) and( January 6-9) would affect Northwest and adjoining central India during the next seven days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the IMD has issued snow and rain warnings for the next 48 hours. "On January 5 and 6 in higher mountains of the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and some parts of Solan will receive heavy snowfall and other parts of the state will get light snowfall and rain," IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul said.

Further, the IMD has issued snow and rain warnings for the next 48 hours. "On January 5 and 6 in higher mountains of the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and some parts of Solan will receive heavy snowfall and other parts of the state will get light snowfall and rain," IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul said.

Here are IMD state-wise predictions: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are IMD state-wise predictions:

Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall would occur over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on January 4. And, isolated heavy to very heavy on January 5. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on January 5.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh from January 4-6.

Punjab would see isolated heavy rainfall on January 5.

No Cold Wave Conditions likely over Northwest India during next 5-7 days, the weather forecasting agency added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall would occur over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on January 4. And, isolated heavy to very heavy on January 5. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on January 5.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh from January 4-6.

Punjab would see isolated heavy rainfall on January 5.

No Cold Wave Conditions likely over Northwest India during next 5-7 days, the weather forecasting agency added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}