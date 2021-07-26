The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light intensity rain in Delhi-NCR during next two hours. Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, East-Delhi, and Faridabad, the IMD said in its latest updates on Twitter. Rain is also predicted in Haryana's Kharkhoda, Matanhail and Sonipat.

In Uttar Pradesh, rain is expected over Dadri, Noida, Greater-Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bagpath, Khekra, Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF station, Narora, Mainpuri, Garhmukteshwar, Modinagar, Firozabad, Badayun and adjoining areas. The weather department said light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Agra, Katrauli in Uttar Pradesh.

IMD's forecast for states till 29 July

The IMD today said that heavy rainfall activity was expected over north and east India during the next three-four days. It said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and its intensity will reduce thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 27.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh till July 26 and reduce thereafter.

There will be an enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from July 27.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29.

(With inputs from agency)

