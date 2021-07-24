The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi and NCR during next two hours. In a series of tweets, the weather office said: "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, Central-Delhi, North-west Delhi, South-west Delhi, South-Delhi."

Rain would also occur over Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater-Noida, Bulandshahar, Baraut, kandhala, Barsana, Gannaur, Pahasu in UP.

In Haryana, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is predicted over Rajound, Safidon, Assandh, Panipat, Jind, Aurangabad, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, and Palwal. Rajasthan's Kotputli, Nagar, Bharatpur and adjoining areas would witness thunderstorm and rain during next two hours, the department said.

In its latest update, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of South-west Delhi, South-Delhi, and parts of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh, Hapur, Barsana, Daurala, Kandhala, Baraut, Bagpath will witness rain and thunderstorm. Similar activities are expected over Rajound, Safidon, Assandh, Panipat, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Kaithal, Narwana. Rajasthan's Khairthal, Tizara, Alwar, Kotputli and adjoining areas are predicted to witness rain and thunderstorm during the next 2 hours.

IMD's predictions till 28 July

In an update, the weather office today said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over west coast including Maharashtra on 24th July and isolated heavy falls thereafter. It said widespread to very heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till 25th July and reduction thereafter.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east and adjoining central India on Saturday with reduction thereafter. For Madhya Pradesh, the department predicted isolated extremely heavy falls on Saturday (24 July).

Heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over East Rajasthan till 26th July and reduction thereafter. Extremely heavy falls are also likely over East Rajasthan on 25 July.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from 25 July. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand during 25th-28th July; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th July; and Punjab & East Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th July. Extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th July.

