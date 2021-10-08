The India Meteorological Department(IMD) in its latest bulletin a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea around 10 October 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days.

Different weather models have, however, created fear among the people as October is considered the 'cyclone month' for the state. Most of the major cyclones that hit Odisha coast took place in October.

Sarat Sahu, a former director of the Met office, said while the present weather situation appears to be conducive for a cylcone, it is premature to say anything about it so early. A conclusion can be drawn only on October 13. The present director of the Meteorological Center, H R Biswas too said that nothing can be said about the possible cyclone now. "One can make a forecast only after the formation of a low pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat, most parts of Rajasthan, entire Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today, the 08th October 2021. The withdrawal line now passes through Dwarka, Mehsana, Udaipur, Kota, Gwalior, Hardoi and Lat. 30°N/ Long. 81°E. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Here is the weather prediction by IMD for the next five days:

08 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

09 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

10 October:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

11 October:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. ♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

12 October:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

