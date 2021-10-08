Sarat Sahu, a former director of the Met office, said while the present weather situation appears to be conducive for a cylcone, it is premature to say anything about it so early. A conclusion can be drawn only on October 13. The present director of the Meteorological Center, H R Biswas too said that nothing can be said about the possible cyclone now. "One can make a forecast only after the formation of a low pressure," he said.

