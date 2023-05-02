Weather agency has made a forecast of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert in Shimla as rain lashed several parts of the city. Besides, the weather agency has also issued hailstorm and thunderstorm warnings today.

Himachal Pradesh has already received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. The Kangra district recorded 58 mm of rainfall while Shimla also recorded a good amount of rainfall, IMD Himachal Pradesh head Surender Paul said.

"The rain will continue during the next 48 to 72 hours, and the same weather conditions will continue during the next 4-5 days. We have issued an orange alert and in some areas," Paul added.

Himachal Pradesh's neighbouring state Uttarakhand is also experiencing a similar weather conditions. The IMD has issued rain and snowfall alerts in the high Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand for the next 2-3 days.

The Met department has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route.

The weather is expected to remain inclement in Kedarghati over this week, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham due to snowfall.

Snowfall and rain, have also triggered a landslide on the Badrinath national highway.

National Highways Authority of India, Border Road Organisation, and Public Works Department officials were asked to put up signages around landslide-prone areas and deploy an adequate number of machines and labourers at such places so that road blockages can be cleared as soon as possible.

Separately, heavy rainfall also lashed the national capital Delhi keeping the mercury down. Delhi recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall on Monday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

In a weather warning for May 2, the IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south-interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.