IMD predicts rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand this week; Char dham yatra disrupted due to bad weather2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:51 AM IST
In a weather warning for May 2, the IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh
Weather agency has made a forecast of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert in Shimla as rain lashed several parts of the city. Besides, the weather agency has also issued hailstorm and thunderstorm warnings today.
