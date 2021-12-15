IMD predicts rain, snowfall in these states during next 5 days. See forecast

IMD predicts rain, snowfall in these states during next 5 days. See forecast1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- Isolated light rainfall has been predicted over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh on 16 December (Thursday)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some states during the next five days. It also predicted snowfall in states of Uttarakhand and Himachal till 17 December.
In its latest update, the weather department said that light to moderate rainfall, snowfall at isolated places are likely over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 3 days and over Uttarakhand during 16-17 December.
Isolated light rainfall has been predicted over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh on 16 December (Thursday).
According to the updates, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places are very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and isolated rainfall over Kerala-Mahe and during next 5 days.
Dry weather very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days.
Cold Wave and Fog Warning
No significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest and adjoining Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.
Cold wave in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab till 20 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan from 18 to 20 December.
Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of 16 and 17 December.
