IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some states during the next five days and said that cold wave conditions are likely to abate from Thursday (December 23).

In its latest update, the departments said light to moderate isolated rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the region on 22nd and 23rd December.

Under their influence;

1) Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 24th to 29th December with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on 27th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 21, 2021

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd and 23rd; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur on 22nd December.

Isolated rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd December.

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region during 24th to 29th December with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on 27th December, the forecast said.

Scattered rainfall is also likely over adjoining plains of Northwest India during 26th to 29th December.

The weather office also predicted abatement of cold wave conditions over most parts of northwest and central India from 23rd December.

“Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next 4 days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter," it said.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours, IMD said.

