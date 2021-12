IMD predicts rain, snowfall in these states till 29 Dec. See full forecast

"Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and north Odisha during 27th-29th and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th December with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm also likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada on 28th; over Chhattisgarh on 29th and over East Madhya Pradesh during 28th-29th December," it said.