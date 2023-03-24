IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm till 5 April across India. Check full forecast2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department, western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and a trough formation are going to make the weather pleasant in the upcoming week
A big relief from the heatwave and sweltering summer could be possible in March-end and early April. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and a trough formation are going to make the weather pleasant, and less humid in the upcoming days.
