A big relief from the heatwave and sweltering summer could be possible in March-end and early April. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and a trough formation are going to make the weather pleasant, and less humid in the upcoming days.

The weather scientists have predicted more rainfall activity in several parts of India until 5 April.

A western disturbance is s seen as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move eastwards towards north India during the next 2-3 days, the weather agency mentioned.

Besides, a cyclonic circulation is also lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Here's a complete weather forecast in Indian states:

1. Rainfall and thunderstorm activity may happen over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu divisions till 25 March.

2. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may witness rainfall, and hailstorms on 25 and 26 March.

3. Light scattered and moderate rainfall may occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe, and Andhra Pradesh during the next seven days.

4. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall activity may continue in northeast India during the next five days. Heavy rainfall prediction from 2 March-28 March in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

"Due to thunderstorm and rainfall activity over north and parts of central and peninsular India, maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal over most parts of the country," the weather forecasting agency said.

Last week several Indian states experienced abrupt weather changes, long spells of thunderstorm activity, accompanied by gusty winds, and thunderstorms.

The weather agency said that it was due to two western disturbances (during 16-20 and 19-22 March).

Currently, La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial pacific region. The La Nian is likely to weaken and turn to El Nino Southern Oscillation neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season.