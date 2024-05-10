Delhi hit with sudden dust storm; IMD predicts rainfall
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad).