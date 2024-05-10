Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi hit with sudden dust storm; IMD predicts rainfall

Delhi hit with sudden dust storm; IMD predicts rainfall

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

India Meteorological Department on Friday said duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR

IMD predicts rainfall, and duststorm in Delhi-NCR

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad).

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahesh Palawat-- Vice president SkymetWeather-- said, “Rain and thunder clouds are approaching Delhi and NCR. We expect light rain to commence soon. May cover many more parts gradually. Rain is possible tomorrow and day after as well."

Meanwhile, several parts of the national capital, Delhi, and adjoining areas witnessed a massive duststorm with gusty winds up to 50-70 km/h over the entire NCR reason. Some areas of the national capital reported power cuts.

