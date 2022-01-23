The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain and dense fog conditions in many states till 27 January. The weather forecasting agency said moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter to light isolated to scattered rainfall on 24th & 25th.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall with hailstorm activity are very likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to witness scattered light rainfall during next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter. East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive ligght to moderate rainfall during next 24 hours.

For Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, the IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on 23rd and 24th with maximum activity on 23rd January. The department has also predicted isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail over these areas during next 24 hours.

Northeast India is predicted to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall during 23rd-25th January. Thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are also very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland during next 48 hours.

Besides rain, the department has also predicted dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during next 2 days and cold day conditions over these areas on 24th January. Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over these areas during 25th-27th January.

Also, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days and cold day conditions on 25th and 26th January.

