The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall or snowfall for some states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand in the coming days. It also stated that no active western disturbance likely to affect northwest India during the last week of February.

The weather forecasting agency also said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 18 which will further lead to rainfall in some states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and others.

Weather forecast: Check full IMD predictions here

1) Light isolated rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad on the 18th and light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the region during 19th-21st February.

2) Light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 19th to 21st February 2023.

3) Light isolated rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland during 2nd half of the week.

4) Light isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the week.

5) No significant weather is very likely over the rest parts of the country during the week.

6) No active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India during the week.

7) No significant weather activity is likely over the rest parts of the country except northeast & adjoining east India, where light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely during some days of the week.

8) Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over all the regions of the country except northeast & adjoining east India, where, it is likely to be above normal.

Meanwhile, IMD shows that winters in northwest India have grown shorter and more intense over the past ten years. Delhi experiences fewer cold wave periods and cold days in December but more in January.

Extreme temperatures in January have occurred in the city during the past five years. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1°C on January 1, 2021, which is the lowest reading for Delhi's base station in 14 years.

For the past few years, there have been fewer days with cold waves. Only two frigid days occurred in Delhi in December. The city only reported one cold day in 2021, while it recorded two in 2020.