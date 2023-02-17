IMD predicts rainfall for THESE states from tomorrow, check full weather forecast here
IMD said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 18 which will further lead to rainfall in some states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and others.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall or snowfall for some states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand in the coming days. It also stated that no active western disturbance likely to affect northwest India during the last week of February.
