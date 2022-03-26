The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that fresh heat wave spell is likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan from 27 March. The official statement also mentioned that rainfall very likely to continue over Northeast India during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See full forecast here

Strong winds prediction

The IMD said that strong southwesterly winds likely to continue to prevail from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels during next 24 hours.

Heat wave prediction

Fresh Heat Wave Spell likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan from 27 March, 2022 and extends gradually eastwards during subsequent 4 days.

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat State on 26-27 March; over West Rajasthan during 27-30 March; over south Haryana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh during 28-30 March and over south Uttar Pradesh on 30 March.

Gujarat is also very likely to see rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C during next 2 days and fall by 2-3⁰C during subsequent 3 days.

Rainfall prediction

Under the influence of the strong Westerly winds, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Northeast India today, the 26 March and decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram today, the 26th March.

South Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha are also likely to receive isolated light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning today, 26 March.

Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India

-Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today, the 26 March.

-Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala-Mahe on 26 March.

- Thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Interior Karnataka on 26 March, over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 26- 27 March and Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days.

-Strong Surface Winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on 26- 27 March.

-Dust Raising Winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over northern parts of Rajasthan on 28-29 March.

