This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over East India on 22 and 23 April
Similar conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during 22-26 April
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over East India on 22 and 23 April. Similar conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during 22-26 April.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over East India on 22 and 23 April. Similar conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during 22-26 April.
Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal will see scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next 2 days.
Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal will see scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next 2 days.
Meanwhile, Bihar and Jharkhand will see scattered rainfall during next 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Bihar and Jharkhand will see scattered rainfall during next 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD has also warned that hailstorm is likely to occur over Jharkhand and Odisha today, 22 April.
IMD has also warned that hailstorm is likely to occur over Jharkhand and Odisha today, 22 April.
Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during next 2 days and over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.
Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during next 2 days and over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.
A fresh feeble Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 24 April. Under its influence, Light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25 and 26 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A fresh feeble Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 24 April. Under its influence, Light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25 and 26 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For Southern India
For Southern India
Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala today, 22 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala today, 22 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heatwave Predictions
Heatwave Predictions
IMD has predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next 5 days.
IMD has predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next 5 days.
Southwest Uttar Pradesh will also be under the influence of heatwave conditions from 23-26 April. Southeast Uttar Pradesh (24-26 April), Madhya Pradesh (25 and 26 April), Rajasthan (26 April) and Vidarbha (26 April) will also face heatwave conditions, said IMD.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Southwest Uttar Pradesh will also be under the influence of heatwave conditions from 23-26 April. Southeast Uttar Pradesh (24-26 April), Madhya Pradesh (25 and 26 April), Rajasthan (26 April) and Vidarbha (26 April) will also face heatwave conditions, said IMD.