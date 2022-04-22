Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in these areas in the next 2 days. See forecast here

IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in these areas in the next 2 days. See forecast here

A man paddles his rickshaw with holding an umbrella amid rainfall. IMD has said that 
2 min read . 04:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over East India on 22 and 23 April
  • Similar conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during 22-26 April

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over East India on 22 and 23 April. Similar conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during 22-26 April.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Rainfall and Hailstorm predictions

For Northern India

Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Sikkim on 22 April; over Assam-Meghalaya from 22-24 April and over Arunachal Pradesh on 23 and 24 April.

Hailstorm or a squally weather (speed 50-60 kmph) is also likely to influence weather conditions in Assam-Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim today, 22 April.

Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) will very likely remain over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 5 days, said IMD.

Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal will see scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next 2 days.

Meanwhile, Bihar and Jharkhand will see scattered rainfall during next 24 hours.

IMD has also warned that hailstorm is likely to occur over Jharkhand and Odisha today, 22 April.

Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during next 2 days and over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours. 

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 24 April. Under its influence, Light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25 and 26 April.

For Southern India

Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days. 

Heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala today, 22 April.

Heatwave Predictions

IMD has predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next 5 days.

 Southwest Uttar Pradesh will also be under the influence of heatwave conditions from 23-26 April. Southeast Uttar Pradesh (24-26 April), Madhya Pradesh (25 and 26 April), Rajasthan (26 April) and Vidarbha (26 April) will also face heatwave conditions, said IMD. 

