The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'light' to 'moderate' rainfall in six states on Friday, these include Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Besides, the weather agency has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

Further, the meteorological department issued a 'yellow alert' in Telangana due to hailstorms and heavy rain forecast at isolated places.

According to Dharma Raju, Scientist of Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the trough from South interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh, now runs from North Interior Karnataka to north Interior Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana for two days.

The districts that might witness rainfall in the next two regions in Telangana are--Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nagarkurnool, he said.

He further said that the local forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbourhood is a generally cloudy sky.

"Forecast for next 24 hours are light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6 to 10 kmph," he added.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light rainfall/thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe is likely to occur for the next five days.

In addition to this, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is also very likely over higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday.

The IMD said that cold wave conditions will continue in the north and central parts of India for the next three days. "Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over northeast Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh during next three days. Cold day in isolated pockets over Gujarat state, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West UP, Madhya Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during next 2 days," it said on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.