According to Dharma Raju, Scientist of Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the trough from South interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh, now runs from North Interior Karnataka to north Interior Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana for two days.

