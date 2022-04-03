IMD predicts rainfall, heathwave in these states this week

For the southern part of India, the IMD said widespread rainfall is very likely over Kerala-Mahe during the next 5 days and light rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh (4-6 April) and Telangana (6 April) will also receive light rainfall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}