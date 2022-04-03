IMD predicts rainfall, heathwave in these states this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather updates: Strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya from April 4, Monday. The weather agency also warned that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on 6 April.
IMD rainfall prediction
Strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days, said IMD.
Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till April 5. A similar weather system will prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till April 4. Meghalaya is also likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on April 3 and 4.
IMD also said that thunderstorms/lightning is very likely to occur over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 3.
For the southern part of India, the IMD said widespread rainfall is very likely over Kerala-Mahe during the next 5 days and light rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh (4-6 April) and Telangana (6 April) will also receive light rainfall.
The weather department informed that heatwaves will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu division, Vidarbha, and Gujarat on Sunday.
The rest of the country will see no significant change in maximum temperatures for the next five days.
Cyclonic circulation in Andaman
IMD said that cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on April 6. Squally Weather (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on the same day.
