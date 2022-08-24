Orange alert has been issued for Odisha's Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several Odisha districts for the next 24 hours predicting more rains
Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha from 8:30 am on Wednesday till 8:30 am on Thursday, the weather agency said in its latest bulletin.
As per the prediction, an orange alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh. Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Koraput district with a possibility of heavy rainfall over these districts.
The weather office also predicts rainfall in 17 other states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Rajasthan, north Gujarat Region & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24th; Chhattisgarh on 26th & 27th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th; August
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 24th; Odisha on 24th & 25th; East Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th; Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 26th-28th and over Bihar on 27th & 28th August
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 24th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th August
Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th;
Rainfall in Assam & Meghalaya during 26th-28th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 27 August
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab on 24th; Jammu & Kashmir and over Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 24th & 28 August
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka & Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 24th
Light rainfall in South Interior Karnataka on 24th, 26th & 27th; Rayalaseema during 26th-28th; Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe during 24-28 August
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe on 24th August
