IMD predicts rainfall in this Indian city for rest of the week1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:16 PM IST
- IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms and lightning with squall for coastal Karnataka on Thursday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Thursday. The skymetweather.com said also made a similar forecast. In a Twitter post Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's civic body said that moderate to heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the state's capital.