The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Thursday. The skymetweather.com said also made a similar forecast. In a Twitter post Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP ), Bengaluru's civic body said that moderate to heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the state's capital.

Also, the KSNDMC tweeted Bengaluru's map and predicted heavy rainfall in Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones.

It further said that city will witness scattered to widespread very light to moderate rain over coastal and Malnad districts, with thunderstorms associated with lightning likely at isolated places over the state.

According to the KSNDMC, three districts in Karnataka recorded the most rainfall on Wednesday. These include Guthigaru of Sulya Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district with 115.5 mm, Paidoddi of Lingsugur Taluk in Raichur district with 114 mm, and Wadagera of Jevargi Taluk in Kalaburagi district with 113.5 mm.

IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms and lightning with squall for coastal Karnataka on Thursday. Additionally, heavy rainfall prediction has been made in the north interior and south interior of Karnataka.

Other regions that might see rainfall are Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara districts, Davanagere, Mandya and Mysuru districts in SIK, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur district, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

In coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts will likely get rainfall.

The IMD had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, and Tumkuru districts for today.