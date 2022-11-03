IMD predicts rainfall in these states from 4-9 November. Check list here

Even as very heavy rainfall continues to lash the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karaikal, Puducherry and Mahe, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several northern states will witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming week till 9 November.
The weather department in their forecast mentioned that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence Western Himalayan Region from 4 November night and adjoining plains from 5 November.
Minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over West Rajasthan Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, East Rajasthan and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
The IMD noted that no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely to occur over northwest, central and east India during 3-9 November.
“Overall, these are likely to be above normal by 1 to 3⁰ C over most parts of northwest, central and adjoining east India", their official statement read.
Here are the key updates
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 5-7 November
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is also expected over Uttarakhand on 6 November and 7 November
-Light rainfall is likely to occur over Punjab during 5 -7 November
- Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November
Another feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region towards end of the week and would cause
-Light rainfall or snowfall over the region the Western Himalayan Region
The IMD also informed that a Cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighborhood which will further cause
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during most days of the week from 3-9 November
- Very heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 3 and 4 November
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to see light to moderate rainfall or thundershower.
