The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted: "isolated to scattered light rainfall over coastal Andhra Prades, Kerala on December 8 and 9 with heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu". According to IMD weather, during the upcoming winter season (December 2021 to February 2022), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas .

The weather monitoring agency further said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 8. Under its influence, "isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on December 8 and 9," the IMD added.

Besides, snowfall has already been reported in the hilly areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Surender Paul, IMD Head of Himachal Pradesh, the temperature is expected to drop further with the onset of Northwest winds.

"The temperature has already dropped in the areas such as Lahaul Spiti, Kinaul up to -3.4 degrees celsius. The temperature is expected to drop further. The Northwest winds that would follow after the snowfall will lead to cold weather and the temperature will drop further," he said.

