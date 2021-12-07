The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted: "isolated to scattered light rainfall over coastal Andhra Prades, Kerala on December 8 and 9 with heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu". According to IMD weather, during the upcoming winter season (December 2021 to February 2022), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas.

