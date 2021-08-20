As rains lashed several parts of the national capital providing relief to the people of the national capital from the humidity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall near Delhi, NCR, and a few other adjoining areas.

The places include Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Charkhidadri, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Panipat, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Baraut, Bagpat, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon (UP).

The weather bureau has also predicted rainfall in Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next two hours.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, (UP) Kotputli, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Gohana, Sonipat, Kosali, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana), Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Etah, Kasganj, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Agra, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till Monday in the national capital.

The national capital saw a warm Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.