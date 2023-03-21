IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, check full forecast here

IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, check full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:36 AM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department on 21 March has predicted significant reduction in rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest & East India from today i.e. 21 March. The weather office in its official release said that there would be significant decrease in rainfall and distribution till 22 March, however, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the North West India from 23 March. For today, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India.