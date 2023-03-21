IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, check full forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department on 21 March has predicted significant reduction in rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest & East India from today i.e. 21 March. The weather office in its official release said that there would be significant decrease in rainfall and distribution till 22 March, however, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the North West India from 23 March. For today, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India.

As per IMD, in East and Northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely to continue over West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast India during 20-23 March.

IMD Mumbai has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours," it said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/mZmdK6bSQG — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The weather office has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during 20th-22nd; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 20th-21st March.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Sambhal (U.P.) during next 2 hours," as per IMD.

In Delhi, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, the IMD said. It recorded 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the weather office said. Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads. Due to the bad weather conditions, a total of 10 flights were also diverted to other airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said. Among the 10 flights which were diverted, seven were diverted to Jaipur while three to Lucknow.