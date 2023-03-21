IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, check full forecast here

Meanwhile, the national capital on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, the IMD said. It recorded 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the weather office said. Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads. Due to the bad weather conditions, a total of 10 flights were also diverted to other airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said. Among the 10 flights which were diverted, seven were diverted to Jaipur while three to Lucknow.